France's national blood service suffered a cyberattack on its refrigeration systems, in an apparent escalation of attacks on European refrigerators and freezers.

The French blood service EFS said the temperature thresholds were raised "to very high levels" in the attack, but no blood or blood products were ruined, thanks to alarm systems. Products stored in the affected rooms were moved to other sites.

The EFS collects, tests, prepares and distributes products such as blood, plasma and platelets to more than 1,900 hospitals in France. It supports more than a million patients per year.

The attack mirrors those on grocery stores in 12 countries recently that caused millions of euros in food loss. Some systems' temperatures were raised to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Monday, systems in Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden reported issues, and on Tuesday, retailers in Italy, Germany, Romania and Britain were targeted.

Last month in France, hackers attacked the refrigeration systems at 700 supermarkets. On Wednesday, a branch of France's Crédit Mutuel Bank said it had suffered a cyberattack.

The Pentagon is also investigating a series of mysterious refrigerator malfunctions at commissaries at six military bases in August, The Guardian said.

Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the European Union, said its agencies were having urgent discussions with national authorities to create a collective response.

"These are not isolated incidents and of course we have to be collectively resilient and prepared for such cyber incidents," Regnier said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, and police haven't yet found a motive.

EFS said it was not a direct target, but the attacks hit its contractors, and that all of its equipment had been reinforced. It also said it had alerted France's national cybersecurity agency and the health ministry.



