NEW YORK — New York's attorney general on Wednesday named an ex-federal prosecutor who oversaw the criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs to lead an investigation into an alleged gang rape at Cornell University.

The 2024 incident, as alleged in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, involved a female student being pressured to take ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven male students on campus.

Cornell, an Ivy League institution in New York state, was widely accused of failing to properly punish the men involved, and the case sparked nationwide outrage.

Attorney General Letitia James said that Jacqueline Kelly would lead a "fair and comprehensive investigation" into the alleged gang rape.

"Jacqueline Kelly is a seasoned prosecutor who has overseen numerous cases from investigation through trial," James said.

Kelly oversaw the 2025 conviction of Combs for prostitution-related crimes after a high-profile trial that detailed sexual marathons organized by the disgraced music producer.

She thanked James for "entrusting me to lead this investigation with her office."

"All New Yorkers deserve a fair and thorough inquiry into the facts of this case," said Kelly, now a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, a firm that represented women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors in September reopened an investigation into the alleged gang rape, with Governor Kathy Hochul appointing James's office to lead the case.

That came after local authorities said they declined to prosecute in 2024 because the complainant's testimony did not establish a lack of consent.

Meanwhile, Cornell has named a former top U.S. prosecutor, Sally Yates, to lead an internal review into the university's response to the rape allegations.

Following her initial allegations, Cornell shut down the fraternity and temporarily suspended the accused male students, two of whom were later expelled.

But critics have said the university's response was too lenient, prompting it to launch an independent review.

Last month, Cornell announced a string of preliminary responses, including suspending all fraternities' parties and social events for the remaining academic year.