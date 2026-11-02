Personal information of Lee, presidential staff leaked: report
Summary
Personal information belonging to President Lee Jae Myung, presidential and foreign ministry staff, and reporters covering the presidential office was posted online, KBS reported Monday. The file appeared to list passengers who traveled on the presidential plane during Lee’s June trip to Belgium, Italy and France. The presidential office said it had taken measures, while the foreign ministry said it was investigating the circumstances and would take necessary steps depending on the results.
Key Facts
- The file contained information on 168 people, including Korean and English names, affiliations, positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and passport expiration dates.
- KBS reported that the downloadable file was posted on June 2, before Lee’s trip.
- The presidential office said other organizations, including the foreign ministry, would also take additional steps.
- A foreign ministry official said the ministry was conducting an in-depth investigation from various angles.
Personal information of President Lee Jae Myung and presidential staff has been leaked, a local broadcaster reported Monday, with the presidential office saying it had already taken measures in response.
According to KBS, the personal information of 168 people, including Lee, staff from Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, along with reporters covering the presidential office, was posted on a website in a file titled "List of passengers (Republic of Korea-Belgium)."
The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.
The list appeared related to passengers who traveled aboard the presidential plane during Lee's trip to Belgium, Italy and France in June.
KBS reported that the file was available for download and was even posted on June 2 ahead of Lee's trip.
The information included Korean and English names, affiliations, positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and their expiration dates.
"We were aware of the contents of the report in advance and took measures in response," the presidential office said, adding that other organizations, including the foreign ministry, would also take additional steps.
"We are taking the issue very seriously and are conducting an in-depth investigation from various angles, including into the circumstances surrounding the leak," a foreign ministry official also said. "Depending on the results, we will take necessary measures."
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