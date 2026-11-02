Personal information of President Lee Jae Myung and presidential staff has been leaked, a local broadcaster reported Monday, with the presidential office saying it had already taken measures in response.

According to KBS, the personal information of 168 people, including Lee, staff from Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, along with reporters covering the presidential office, was posted on a website in a file titled "List of passengers (Republic of Korea-Belgium)."

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

The list appeared related to passengers who traveled aboard the presidential plane during Lee's trip to Belgium, Italy and France in June.

KBS reported that the file was available for download and was even posted on June 2 ahead of Lee's trip.

The information included Korean and English names, affiliations, positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and their expiration dates.

"We were aware of the contents of the report in advance and took measures in response," the presidential office said, adding that other organizations, including the foreign ministry, would also take additional steps.

"We are taking the issue very seriously and are conducting an in-depth investigation from various angles, including into the circumstances surrounding the leak," a foreign ministry official also said. "Depending on the results, we will take necessary measures."