WASHINGTON — A group representing nearly all major automakers on Monday urged U.S. lawmakers to pass a permanent ban on Chinese vehicles when they return next week for a quick session after the midterm congressional elections.

In September, the Senate sponsors of the bipartisan effort to ban Chinese vehicles agreed to delay an effort to fast-track the bill until November despite overwhelming support.

"We need to protect the U.S. market from a flood of Chinese imports that carry surveillance risk and disadvantage current manufacturers that have made generational investments in American communities," said John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers.

Some congressional aides and auto lobbyists think if Democrats win control of Congress there may not be enough time to approve the Chinese vehicle ban before this session ends in December.

Bozzella cited major Chinese gains in the European market.

"Given the obvious national security risk and China’s pattern of unfair behavior, Congress should protect our defense and advanced manufacturing base and stop Chinese automakers from doing here what they’ve gotten away with in Europe," Bozzella said.

Bozzella said in the first eight months of 2026, the EU imported more than 1.1 million vehicles from China — more than all of 2025.

A Senate committee passed the bill, which has significant momentum, in July and a House version now tops 100 co-sponsors. Automakers and legislative aides hope to win full passage this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News in September that he would accept Chinese car companies building cars in the US, sparking alarm among automakers.

A regulation imposed by the former Biden administration in early 2025 effectively banned Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the U.S. because they could send sensitive driver data to China. Washington also maintains more than 100 percent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The Chinese foreign ministry has previously urged the United States "to respect the laws of the market economy and principles of fair competition," criticizing previous proposals against Chinese companies as "unreasonable suppression."