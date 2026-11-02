Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed a possible trade deal on Sunday, with Trump saying the concept would benefit U.S. farmers and Carney describing the exchange as constructive. Carney said their teams would work in the coming weeks toward an outcome that creates jobs, improves affordability and respects Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty. Trump said the deal would include the Keystone XL pipeline, but it was unclear how the project could be revived.
Key Facts
- Trump said the proposed deal would include the Keystone XL pipeline and that the United States would provide a route, but the project’s revival was not clear.
- Former U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit for Keystone XL in 2021.
- The proposed Keystone XL pipeline was designed to carry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Gulf Coast refineries.
- South Bow and U.S. company Bridger Pipeline have proposed the Prairie Connector, a 550,000-barrel-per-day pipeline from Alberta to Wyoming that would use some Keystone XL pipe installed in Canada.
- South Bow said it would decide in 2027 whether to proceed with Prairie Connector.
MONTREAL/DUBUQUE — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration has the "concept" of a new trade deal with Canada while Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two leaders had a good conversation on the future of trade between their countries.
"I spoke to him again yesterday, and we have the concept of a deal that's going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and we'll be fine for that," Trump told reporters in Dubuque, Iowa.
Carney earlier on Sunday posted on social media that their exchange "builds on recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal" that would create jobs, improve affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty.
"Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome," Carney wrote on X.
Canada and the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other in recent months. The imposition of tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections on Tuesday.
Trump said last week that a trade deal with Canada was coming soon, but Ottawa had previously reported limited progress in trade talks, despite efforts to ease tariffs on steel and autos.
Trump said the scope of an agreement would include the Keystone XL pipeline project that he supports, though it was not immediately clear how the project would be revived. Former President Joe Biden in 2021 revoked a key permit for the project, which was a private sector initiative.
"They're going to build the Keystone Pipeline," Trump said on Sunday. "They're going to pay for it. … We're going to give them the route, and it's largely been determined."
A spokesperson for Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for trade with the US, had no further comment on Sunday evening beyond Carney's remarks.
Trump said in August that the pipeline "may be awoken from the grave." The proposed pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from the oil sands of northern Alberta to the major US storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, and then on to Gulf Coast refineries.
Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil exporter, sends more than 90% of its crude oil production to the U.S.
The company behind Keystone XL, Canada's TC Energy, lost billions when the pipeline was canceled. It later spun off its crude pipelines business into a new entity, South Bow, which has proposed a new pipeline project called Prairie Connector, in partnership with U.S. company Bridger Pipeline.
The 550,000-barrel-per-day project would run from Alberta to Wyoming and would use some of the Keystone XL pipe that had been installed on the Canadian side of the border before that project was canceled. South Bow has said it will decide whether or not to go ahead with Prairie Connector in 2027.
South Bow was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson declined comment.
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