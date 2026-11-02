Quad not 'anti-China', says Rubio as first summit in two years set before Trump-Xi talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, was not an "anti-China" coalition, as the grouping's top diplomats finalized preparations for the leaders' summit in the Philippines next month.

Rubio's statement comes just weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China.

"It is not an anti-China or anti-anybody coalition," Rubio said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

"It's not a format that exists to be against any country. To the extent we express concern about things in the Quad, it's concern about behaviors. It's concern about activities," Rubio added.

"Now, those activities or behaviors are coming repetitively from one country. That's going to be obvious to everybody."

The Chinese embassy in Washington said that Beijing opposes "forming exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation."

"Cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and not target any third party," embassy spokesperson Liu Chang said in a statement to the South China Morning Post.

The Quad, an informal grouping of four countries — the U.S., India, Japan and Australia — is widely viewed as a mechanism to counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rubio added that the Quad is building "really good momentum", citing the bloc's initiatives regarding maritime security and disaster response.

"And I think hopefully when our leaders meet in November, they will be able to announce some more concrete steps," he said.

Without naming China, the Quad foreign ministers' joint statement expressed grave concerns over "overcapacity" and vowed to build "reliable and open global supply chains and trusted and resilient infrastructure".

"They [Quad foreign ministers] expressed grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, as well as non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries," the statement added.

Leaders of the Quad countries are scheduled to meet in Manila for their first summit in more than two years, marking a departure from previous leader-level gatherings held exclusively in member countries.

The Philippines holds the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) this year and will host the bloc's leaders' summit and other multilateral meetings from November 16 to 18.

After attending the Quad summit and other engagements in the Philippines, Trump is expected to travel to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings, where he will hold his third bilateral meeting of the year with the Chinese president.

"It always helps prior to engagements with the [People's Republic of China] for the U.S. to coordinate and consult with key allies and partners," said Edgard Kagan, who served as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia from December 2023 to February this year.

Kagan added that the decision to hold a Quad leaders' meeting just before the Trump-Xi talks was "significant", but suggested it was more about strengthening Washington's position than sending a signal to Beijing.

"My view is this is less about deliberately signalling to China than about going back to some of the things that we've traditionally done to strengthen our hand prior to engagements with China," he said.

The previous Quad leaders' summit took place in September 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of former U.S. President Joe Biden.

India was scheduled to host the Quad summit last year, but it faced repeated delays amid worsening ties between New Delhi and Washington over U.S. tariffs, oil sanctions and visa restrictions. Australia holds the grouping's rotating chair this year.

However, the bloc continued to convene frequently at the foreign ministers' level, with recent meetings held in May and July.

After the July meeting, all sides reiterated their commitment to "strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific" and expressed "unwavering support for Asean unity and centrality".

The Quad launched several initiatives to strengthen maritime and economic security at its May meeting, including the $20 billion Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework.

The Quad summit comes amid shifting Trump administration priorities in the Asia-Pacific, where regional partners have questioned the durability of Washington's security commitments and its strategy on China.

In June, the U.S. renamed the Indo-Pacific Command the Pacific Command, reversing a designation made in 2018.

Two months later, Trump ordered the annual U.S.-South Korean military drills to be cut from 11 days to five.

Washington has also reassigned the Japan-based USS George Washington to the war against Iran, leaving the Indo-Pacific without a permanently stationed U.S. aircraft carrier.

The administration has called on allies and partners across the region to cover a larger share of their defense costs.

Acknowledging a "perception" of wavering U.S. commitments, Kagan pointed to Trump's planned trip to Manila this year, his attendance at last year's Asean summit in Malaysia and his visits to Japan and South Korea as proof of continued engagement.

"There is a sense that it helps the U.S. to reinforce our commitment to the region, and I commend the administration for how they are handling this right now."

Read the article at SCMP.



