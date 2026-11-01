Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the United States has knocked out much of Iran's military but it still has to "take care of" one or two targets including a suspected nuclear site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he added.



