Shooting at Spirit Halloween store in California leaves pregnant woman dead and 6 wounded
Summary
A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield, Northern California, killed pregnant woman Constance Hages and wounded six others at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the shooting involved one suspect and that no arrests had been made. Three victims were in critical condition, while the mall canceled its planned trick-or-treating event.
Key Facts
- Police identified the woman who died as Constance Hages, 31, and said her family told authorities she was pregnant.
- The three male victims in critical condition were ages 16, 19 and 32; a 23-year-old man was in critical but stable condition.
- Two other men, ages 19 and 43, were treated for gunshot wounds and released from the hospital.
- The FBI’s Sacramento office was assisting Fairfield police, who were reviewing video and other evidence to identify the person responsible.
- Solano Town Center has 130 stores and restaurants and remained open after canceling its Halloween trick-or-treating event.
A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Northern California left a pregnant woman dead and six other people wounded, police said.
Gunfire rang out at about 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the store, which sells Halloween costumes and decor, at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, the city police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.
The shooting “stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect,” police said.
The woman who died was identified by police as Constance Hages, 31, and family members told authorities she was pregnant.
Three male victims ages 16, 19 and 32 were in critical condition, and a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Two other men, ages 19 and 43, were treated for gunshot wounds and released from the hospital.
No arrests have been made. Authorities said they were reviewing video and other evidence “to identify the individual responsible for this heinous act of violence.”
The department said no additional information would be released at this time.
“We recognize the concern and uncertainty this incident has created throughout our community, particularly with the many Halloween events and celebrations planned for today,” the department said. “We understand that an incident of this nature is frightening and deeply unsettling. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity.”
Solano Town Center, which has 130 stores and restaurants, remained open but said it was canceling its planned trick-or-treating event scheduled for later in the day “in light of last night's event.”
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the mall said in a statement.
The FBI’s Sacramento office said it was assisting Fairfield police in the investigation.
Fairfield, a city of some 120,000 residents, is about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Sacramento and halfway between there and San Francisco.
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