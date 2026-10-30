NEW YORK — Witches, vampires and superheroes may never go out of style, but Americans are looking to everything from horror movie characters to squishy stress toys for Halloween costume inspiration this year, as internet trends shape their choices.

Topping Google's 2026 Frightgeist list of trending Halloween costume searches is Buddy the Unicorn, the seemingly cheerful but sinister character from the horror movie "Buddy."

In second place is NeeDoh, a line of colorful, squishy stress toys that have gained popularity on social media. Nikki, a character from the horror film "Obsession," ranks third.

Other trending choices include Agamemnon from "The Odyssey," Lily Love Braids from the video game "Poppy Playtime" and Verity from "Minecraft," according to Google.

The rankings reflect the biggest increases in online searches rather than the most popular costumes overall, highlighting how quickly movies, games and viral products can influence Halloween costume trends.

Traditional favorites, however, remain popular, particularly among children. Witches, superheroes and princesses continue to feature prominently in costume plans, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Halloween is also becoming an increasingly expensive celebration.

Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, including $4.4 billion on costumes alone, according to the NRF's annual survey.

About 74 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween, with half expecting to dress up. The survey also found that 47 percent of consumers are using artificial intelligence tools to help with Halloween shopping, including brainstorming ideas and researching products.

While classic costumes remain popular, this year's trending searches show that Halloween inspiration is coming from unexpected areas of pop culture, including everyday toys.