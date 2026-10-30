PARIS — Shops and other businesses in Paris on Friday were boarding up windows amid fears of fresh street violence, as France braced for a third consecutive weekend of protests that coincide with Halloween celebrations.

The demonstrations come in an increasingly febrile political climate, with presidential elections just six months away and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading opinion polls.

President Emmanuel Macron this week said it was "not normal" for France to be in such a state of "turmoil" so close to a presidential election.

Around 70,000 security personnel will be deployed on Saturday, matching the number mobilised a week ago, as authorities sought to prevent a repeat of the October 17 unrest when thousands of businesses were damaged or looted.

An aide to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said street violence on a scale "comparable" to the unrest two weeks ago was expected, when images of clashes, looted shops and public buildings set ablaze were broadcast around the world.

"There are concerns about acts of vandalism and attempted looting," the aide said.

A police source pointed to "considerable nervousness" among authorities.

"There is no reason to think this will go smoothly," the source said.

Alain Di Crescenzo, president of France's chamber of commerce, said business owners were worried.

"Shopkeepers can't wait for Saturday to be over," Di Crescenzo told broadcaster France Inter.

"The information we have is that Halloween is not helping matters, because we're going to have people wearing masks."

'Night of darkness'

Nunez on Thursday warned of a "very high risk of public disorder," saying demonstrations would be allowed, but not in city centres.

The Paris police prefecture authorised only a march on the outskirts of the capital.

The UNEF student union accused the authorities of seeking to "silence the voice of young people" and said it intended to march from Bastille to Nation in eastern Paris despite the ban.

The interior minister said authorities had detected social media calls for Halloween gatherings on Saturday evening urging protesters to spark a "revolution." Some posts on social media called on people to dress up and gather for a "night of darkness".

Nunez warned that protesters would not be allowed to wear masks concealing their faces.

On Friday morning, customers crowded into a costume shop in Paris, but manager Didier Jarsale said it was not his job to "ask every customer what they intend to do with what they buy."

"We're not here to act as police officers," he said.

Right to demonstrate

Authorities have acknowledged security and intelligence failures that helped pave the way for the clashes, widespread looting and vandalism that erupted on October 17. Since then, they have moved to reassert control by restricting demonstrations and imposing curfews in several cities.

A nighttime curfew will be imposed in the Republique and Chatelet-Les Halles neighborhoods of Paris from 11 pm to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 1,000 municipal workers will be mobilised in Paris over the weekend to clean up public spaces, the mayor's office said.

The protest movement, which brings together Yellow Vest activists, trade unions, and high school and university students, initially focused on the rising cost of living, inequality, and deteriorating learning conditions.

But following the security clampdown, the movement broadened its demands to include greater protection for civil liberties and the right to protest.

The unrest followed weeks of demonstrations by high school students campaigning for better learning conditions.

On Monday, the government announced a series of measures aimed at addressing their demands, including replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations.

But students said the proposals did not go far enough.