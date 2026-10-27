Trump returns to Texas for high-stakes push to keep state in Republican hands
Summary
President Donald Trump will campaign in Corpus Christi and Lubbock on Tuesday to support Republican Ken Paxton’s U.S. Senate bid against Democrat James Talarico in Texas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to join Trump to showcase a newly arrived tanker carrying Venezuelan crude for Texas refineries, though his participation in campaign events is unclear. Talarico is holding events in Midland, Amarillo and Lubbock. Trump’s visit is his third Texas swing since September as Republicans seek to retain the state in next week’s midterm elections.
Key Facts
- Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in 32 years.
- Talarico has made the Senate race competitive amid a difficult political environment for Republicans and Paxton’s history of ethical and legal problems.
- Rubio also serves as Trump’s national security adviser and previously ran for president in 2016.
- Rubio has not said whether he will run for president in 2028, while Vice President JD Vance has campaigned in Montana, Kansas and Michigan.
- The tanker is filled with Venezuelan crude intended for processing at Texas refineries.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be joined by one of his potential successors on Tuesday as he tries to keep Texas, which hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office in 32 years, in the Republican column in next week's midterm elections.
The president will appear in Corpus Christi and Lubbock in his effort to boost Republican Ken Paxton's competitive U.S. Senate campaign against Democrat James Talarico.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to help Trump show off a newly arrived oil tanker filled with Venezuelan crude to be processed in Texas refineries, according to a congressional aide and two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Rubio’s schedule ahead of a public announcement.
The events mark Trump's third swing through Texas since holding a first-of-its-kind midterm convention in Dallas in September, a sign of the significance he's putting on a state that has spent decades as a Republican stronghold.
However, Talarico has made the race competitive, capitalizing on a difficult political environment for Republicans and Paxton's history of ethical and legal problems.
Talarico plans to hold events on Tuesday in Midland, Amarillo and Lubbock.
It’s not clear whether Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, would take part in any campaign events. But it’s the first time that he’s hitting the road with Trump as the president barnstorms the country.
Rubio previously ran for president in 2016 and is considered a top prospect in 2028. He has not said whether he will run, and his political activities have been limited since becoming secretary of state.
Another top Republican 2028 contender, Vice President JD Vance , has been more active on the campaign trail, making stops in Montana and Kansas and swinging through Michigan on Tuesday.
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