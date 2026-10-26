US bill names N. Korea, Iran among countries of concern in AI cybersecurity initiative
Summary
U.S. lawmakers introduced the AI Cyber Defense Act in the United States on Monday to strengthen cybersecurity defenses against artificial intelligence attacks. The bill would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to work with private-sector AI stakeholders on voluntary standards for detecting and preventing AI distillation attacks. It names North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and Cuba as countries of concern and would establish an AI Cybersecurity Roundtable.
Key Facts
- The bill was introduced by Rep. Pat Harrigan, a Republican from North Carolina, and Rep. George Whitesides, a Democrat from California.
- The legislation was referred to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
- Within 180 days of enactment, NIST would be required to work with private-sector stakeholders to define AI distillation attacks and develop voluntary standards and best practices for addressing them.
- AI distillation transfers knowledge or capabilities from one AI model to another.
- The bill would also require NIST to establish an AI Cybersecurity Roundtable within 180 days of enactment to develop voluntary standards and best practices for defensive uses of AI in cybersecurity.
U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at strengthening American cybersecurity defenses against artificial intelligence (AI) attacks, naming North Korea and Iran among countries of concern, congressional data showed Monday.
The AI Cyber Defense Act, introduced by Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) and Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA) and referred to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to work with private-sector AI stakeholders to develop voluntary standards and best practices for detecting and preventing AI distillation attacks.
The legislation identifies North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and Cuba as countries of concern.
The measure would require NIST to engage with private-sector AI stakeholders within 180 days of enactment to establish a definition of so-called AI distillation attacks, and develop voluntary standards and best practices for detecting and preventing them.
AI distillation refers to a technique in which knowledge or capabilities from one AI model are transferred to another.
The bill would also require NIST to establish an AI Cybersecurity Roundtable within 180 days of enactment to develop voluntary standards and best practices relating to the defensive use of artificial intelligence for cybersecurity purposes.
The introduction of the bill comes as the U.S. Treasury Department proposed last week expanding restrictions on American investments in sensitive technologies to include North Korea and several other countries, as Washington seeks to prevent adversaries from using U.S. capital to develop advanced military capabilities.
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