WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta this week to discuss ways to advance cooperation on shared economic and security challenges, his office said Monday.

Rubio will travel to Atlanta to host the two-day meeting starting Friday, the State Department said in a release, adding that Washington will work with G20 partners "to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security and supply chains."

"Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump's G20 Leaders' Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle," the department said.

According to the Seoul foreign ministry, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to attend the meeting to discuss ways to address global challenges with partner nations and strengthen international cooperation.

Cho is also seeking bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the gathering.

If a meeting between Cho and Rubio takes place, they are expected to exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China, as well as other bilateral issues.