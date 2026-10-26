Rubio to host G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta
Summary
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta starting Friday to discuss cooperation on shared economic and security challenges. The State Department said discussions will address geopolitical crises affecting freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to attend and seek bilateral meetings with counterparts. If Cho meets Rubio, they are expected to discuss Korean Peninsula developments, including Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China, and other bilateral issues.
Key Facts
- The State Department said the meeting will help set the stage for President Donald Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda leaders will address.
- Cho plans to discuss ways to address global challenges with partner nations and strengthen international cooperation, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.
- Cho is also seeking bilateral meetings with counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the gathering.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta this week to discuss ways to advance cooperation on shared economic and security challenges, his office said Monday.
Rubio will travel to Atlanta to host the two-day meeting starting Friday, the State Department said in a release, adding that Washington will work with G20 partners "to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security and supply chains."
"Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump's G20 Leaders' Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle," the department said.
According to the Seoul foreign ministry, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to attend the meeting to discuss ways to address global challenges with partner nations and strengthen international cooperation.
Cho is also seeking bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the gathering.
If a meeting between Cho and Rubio takes place, they are expected to exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China, as well as other bilateral issues.
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