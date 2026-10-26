PARIS — French authorities are bracing for more street unrest next weekend despite a huge security operation that helped contain nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday.

The protests, which have rattled President Emmanuel Macron's government for weeks, show little sign of easing after violence nine days ago engulfed dozens of cities, leading to fears the state had lost control of the streets.

In response to the turmoil, the interior ministry deployed 70,000 police for Saturday's demonstrations, which unions called to denounce the high cost of living and public services.

The movement has grown far beyond initial student discontent, drawing in trade unions and"yellow vest" activists, known for their high-visibility jackets and mass demonstrations against economic pressures including high fuel costs.

Far-right gangs confront far-left activists

Nunez said the huge police presence prevented a repeat of violence seen earlier this month, but asked by BFM TV on Monday whether he expected further disturbances during demonstrations planned for October 31, he replied: "Clearly, yes."

"Halloween evening is traditionally always a bit lively. We expect it to be complicated again," he added.

Nunez said 1,435 people were arrested nationwide during Saturday's demonstrations and said police had also recorded a new phenomenon, with organised far-right gangs confronting far-left activists in several cities.

"We knew there had been calls from numerous identity-based and nationalist movements to come out, officially, to defend businesses," he said. "In a number of cities, such as Nice and Montpellier, these groups arrived in organised formations, mainly to target the ultra-left movement."

The government sought to portray Saturday's operation as evidence it had regained the upper hand, despite sporadic violence, especially in France's three largest cities — Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

"The state prevailed this weekend. The state was strong," government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told RTL radio.

She said protesters had raised legitimate grievances that needed to be heard, but added that restoring calm was a prerequisite for meaningful negotiations.

"There are demands that must be heard and answered. To answer them, there is a prerequisite: a return to calm. We cannot have a functioning social dialogue in a climate of violence such as the one we experienced a week ago," she said.

The government was expected later on Monday to announce measures aimed at addressing student concerns over education and university admissions, after a nationwide consultation with high school and university students.

With his presidential mandate due to expire in April and public finances under severe strain, Macron has limited scope to defuse the crisis through the costly concessions that helped quell previous waves of unrest.

On Monday he made an unannounced visit to the port city of Marseille, which saw the worst of the unrest on Saturday.

Business leaders said the unrest was continuing to inflict heavy economic damage despite a calmer weekend.

Alain Di Crescenzo, head of the CCI France network of chambers of commerce and industry, said many retailers had remained closed as a precaution after the violence of October 17, adding that sales had fallen by about 80 percent.

"We have shopkeepers who are tired and demoralised, and we are killing local commerce," he told Radio Classique.