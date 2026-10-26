Democrats call for special counsel to probe Trump's Epstein ties
Summary
House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Monday in Washington for an independent special counsel to investigate President Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, eight days before crucial midterm elections. The lawmakers said the Justice Department and FBI were protecting Trump, while Trump denies wrongdoing and has not been charged in connection with the affair. Their report revived allegations of sexual misconduct and urged an investigation into Epstein’s potential accomplices and co-conspirators. Democrats acknowledged that the Justice Department was unlikely to appoint a special counsel.
Key Facts
- The committee Democrats’ report was 53 pages long.
- Representative Jamie Raskin, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said five women had directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence.
- Trump signed a law passed by Congress requiring the Justice Department to publish the Epstein files after fighting their release for months.
- Democrats reportedly spent more than $35 million on Epstein-related advertisements ahead of the November 3 elections.
- Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of supplying underage girls to Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers called on Monday, eight days before crucial midterm elections, for the appointment of a special counsel to probe Republican US President Donald Trump's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a 53-page report, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee revived allegations of sexual misconduct made against Trump, a one-time close friend of the disgraced financier.
Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors in what was determined to be a suicide.
Trump fought for months to prevent release by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the so-called "Epstein Files" but eventually signed a law passed by Congress requiring their publication.
The 80-year-old president's name appears repeatedly in the documents but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offenses connected to the affair.
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, accused the Justice Department of covering up "crimes to protect the president."
"Five women have directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence," Raskin said.
The House Judiciary Committee Democrats called for Attorney General Todd Blanche to appoint an independent special counsel to investigate Trump's ties to Epstein.
"At a minimum, DOJ and FBI's efforts to protect Trump rather than pursue justice require the appointment of an independent special counsel," they said.
"This special counsel should be tasked with investigating not only the President... but all of Epstein's potential accomplices and co-conspirators."
The House Democrats acknowledged, however, that the Department of Justice under Blanche, who is Trump's former personal attorney, was unlikely to "take even this minimal step."
"Determined to protect the President at any cost, DOJ itself now leads the cover-up of Epstein's sex trafficking operation," they said. "Todd Blanche has gone from being Donald Trump's personal attorney to his personal Attorney General."
Ahead of the November 3 elections which will decide control of Congress, Democrats have reportedly spent more than $35 million dollars on Epstein-related advertisements.
Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, is the only person who has been convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of supplying underage girls to Epstein, whose ties to powerful business executives, politicians, celebrities and academics have fueled years of scrutiny and conspiracy theories.
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