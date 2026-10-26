Democrats call for special counsel to probe Trump's Epstein ties

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers called on Monday, eight days before crucial midterm elections, for the appointment of a special counsel to probe Republican US President Donald Trump's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 53-page report, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee revived allegations of sexual misconduct made against Trump, a one-time close friend of the disgraced financier.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors in what was determined to be a suicide.

Trump fought for months to prevent release by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the so-called "Epstein Files" but eventually signed a law passed by Congress requiring their publication.

The 80-year-old president's name appears repeatedly in the documents but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offenses connected to the affair.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, accused the Justice Department of covering up "crimes to protect the president."

"Five women have directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence," Raskin said.

The House Judiciary Committee Democrats called for Attorney General Todd Blanche to appoint an independent special counsel to investigate Trump's ties to Epstein.

"At a minimum, DOJ and FBI's efforts to protect Trump rather than pursue justice require the appointment of an independent special counsel," they said.

"This special counsel should be tasked with investigating not only the President... but all of Epstein's potential accomplices and co-conspirators."

The House Democrats acknowledged, however, that the Department of Justice under Blanche, who is Trump's former personal attorney, was unlikely to "take even this minimal step."

"Determined to protect the President at any cost, DOJ itself now leads the cover-up of Epstein's sex trafficking operation," they said. "Todd Blanche has gone from being Donald Trump's personal attorney to his personal Attorney General."

Ahead of the November 3 elections which will decide control of Congress, Democrats have reportedly spent more than $35 million dollars on Epstein-related advertisements.

Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, is the only person who has been convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of supplying underage girls to Epstein, whose ties to powerful business executives, politicians, celebrities and academics have fueled years of scrutiny and conspiracy theories.