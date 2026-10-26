Part of London's Oxford Street pedestrianized 'forever'
Summary
A kilometer-long stretch of London’s Oxford Street became traffic-free on Monday, with Mayor Sadiq Khan saying the change would support shops and increase shoppers. The street generates about 3.1 billion euros in annual spending but has faced shop closures and declining footfall as more shopping moves online. The plan has drawn concerns about traffic in neighboring areas and access for people with disabilities. Further pedestrianization depends on the success of the first phase.
Key Facts
- The pedestrianized section is almost half of Oxford Street, and the city may close the remaining stretch to vehicles depending on the first phase’s success.
- Khan said cab ranks and bus stops near the street would allow people to access the area.
- Meave Wall, Selfridges’ chief retail and digital officer, called the project an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street.
- The street is lined with luxury retailers, clothing chains and department stores, and Selfridges opened on the West End road more than a century ago.
LONDON — A stretch of London's iconic Oxford Street was made traffic-free "forever" starting Monday, as pedestrians took over the country's most famous shopping street, absent of the capital's red double-decker buses and black cabs.
"This is a momentous day for Oxford Street, but also for London," Mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters on the thoroughfare, one of the busiest shopping zones in Europe.
"I want to be supporting our shops in Oxford Street and have a kilometer worth of this street — almost half of this street — traffic-free forever," Khan said, adding the pedestrianisation would increase the number of shoppers.
The street brings in some 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) spending annually, but has faced challenges, including shops shuttering during the COVID-19 pandemic and a loss of footfall due to a shift to online shopping.
"Over the last couple of decades it's been in decline, I'd say managed decline," Khan told BBC Radio 4 about the street lined with luxury retailers, clothing chains, and department stores.
"I'm not willing to stand by as shops leave this street, as jobs leave this street," he said.
But the scheme has proved controversial among residents worried about traffic jams in neighbouring areas as well as among disability rights activists.
Khan said there were cab ranks and bus stops near the street so people can still access the area with ease.
"For centuries, Oxford Street has reinvented itself, adapting to changing times and helping shape British culture along the way," he added, saying the move would "revitalize" the road and make the capital "greener."
Around half the street has been pedestrianized, with plans to close off the rest to vehicles depending on the success of the first phase.
"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street as work begins to transform one of the world's most iconic high streets," said Meave Wall, chief retail and digital officer at the Selfridges department store, which opened on the West End road more than a century ago.
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