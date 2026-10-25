Iran says resumption of war would not change its stances
Summary
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday in Tehran that a possible resumption of war with Israel and the United States would not change Iran’s policies. His remarks came amid renewed threats of attacks, including President Donald Trump’s comment that Washington may launch another “little Epic Fury.” Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz and its management would not return to their previous state, and called for the region to move toward the complete absence of foreign forces.
Key Facts
- Trump made the “little Epic Fury” remark on Friday, referring to the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28.
- An April 8 ceasefire between Iran and the United States ended the most intense fighting, though sporadic exchanges continued around the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran has claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz and regularly targeted vessels attempting to cross without its authorization, while the United States has maintained a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.
- Iran and the United States agreed in June to a memorandum of understanding outlining a path to a permanent settlement, but the deal later unraveled as each side accused the other of violating it.
- Tehran has called for a return to the June accord to end the conflict.
TEHRAN — Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that a potential resumption of war with Israel and the United States would not change his country's positions.
The remarks come amid mounting U.S. and Israeli threats of renewed attacks on Iran, as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington "may do another little Epic Fury," referring to the U.S.-Israeli campaign on Iran that began on Feb. 28.
"Recently, there has been talk of a new war, but I am already thinking about the post-war period. Whether there is war or not, our policies remain the same," Araghchi said during a televised event in Tehran.
"They have already done so twice and have seen the results. If they want to try again, they know they will achieve no different outcome from those of the past."
An April 8 ceasefire between Iran and the United States put an end to the most intense fighting, apart from sporadic exchanges of fire in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.
These military flare-ups have lulled in recent weeks.
Iran has claimed control over the strait since the outbreak of the war and has regularly targeted vessels that attempt crossing without its authorisation — moves strongly opposed by Washington and countries in the region.
In response, the U.S. has been maintaining a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, Iran agreed with the United States to a memorandum of understanding laying out a pathway to a permanent settlement of the conflict, only for the deal to later unravel as each side accused the other of violating it.
Tehran has since called for a return to the accord to end the conflict.
"The current war has changed everything. We must accept that new realities are taking hold. Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same, and the management of the strait will no longer be the same," said Araghchi.
"To achieve peace and stability, our region must move towards the complete absence of foreign forces."
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