S. Korea repatriates aid worker from Ukraine over safety
Summary
The Korea International Cooperation Agency decided to repatriate one of its two staff members from Kyiv on safety grounds, Yonhap reported on Thursday. The decision followed a safety meeting as the Ukrainian capital faced increasingly heavy Russian drone and missile attacks. The other staff member will remain in Kyiv. The move comes amid a diplomatic dispute between South Korea and Ukraine over the disclosure of two captured North Korean soldiers transferred to South Korea.
Key Facts
- Yonhap cited an agency official who did not mention the dispute over the prisoners of war when discussing the repatriation decision.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN General Assembly in September that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea after they were captured while fighting for Russia.
- Seoul said the disclosure breached an understanding to keep the transfer confidential to protect the soldiers and their families in North Korea.
- South Korea withdrew its ambassador to Ukraine this month over the dispute.
South Korea's international aid agency has decided to bring back one of its two staff members from its office in Ukraine's capital on safety grounds, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
Kyiv has come under increasingly heavy Russian drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, more than 4-1/2 years after Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.
South Korea has also been caught up in a diplomatic dispute with Ukraine and withdrew its ambassador this month after accusing Kyiv of breaching a confidentiality agreement over the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to the South.
The decision by the Korea International Cooperation Agency to repatriate the aid agency staff member was made after a safety meeting, Yonhap said in its report.
It cited an official from the agency who did not mention the dispute over the prisoners of war. The other staff member would stay in Kyiv, it added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN General Assembly in September that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to the South.
He said the men had been sent there after being captured while fighting for Russia.
The disclosure breached an understanding to keep the transfer confidential so as to protect the soldiers and their families in the North, Seoul said.
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