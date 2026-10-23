Powerful earthquake in China's Tibet collapses hundreds of homes and kills at least 16 people
Summary
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Nagqu in northern Tibet on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 54 and collapsing hundreds of homes. Search and rescue efforts continued as more than 1,600 local residents were deployed and emergency supplies arrived. The quake disrupted communications, halted trains and triggered rockfalls that closed part of National Highway 317.
Key Facts
- The Nagqu media office said at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds had collapsed.
- Supplies delivered to the region included 1,000 prefabricated housing units, around 3,000 tents, folding beds, flashlights and winter clothing.
- The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake at a depth of 18 kilometers, with its epicenter 191 kilometers east-northeast of Nagqu.
- Only emergency, rescue and official support vehicles were allowed on the closed section of National Highway 317 while crews cleared debris.
- Intermittent snow was expected in the earthquake region over the following three days.
BEIJING — A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China's Tibet region on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 54 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.
Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials.
More than 1,600 people from the local county were deployed for rescue efforts. Supplies including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, around 3,000 tents and folding beds, as well as flashlights and winter clothing arrived in the region.
China’s official news agency Xinhua said on Friday that communication in part of the region has been down. Local railway authorities have taken emergency actions to halt trains passing through the region.
The earthquake also caused rockfalls that have forced local authorities to close a section of National Highway 317, allowing only emergency, rescue and official support vehicles through as crews worked to clear debris, according to Xinhua.
Intermittent snows are expected in the earthquake region over the next three days, Xinhua said.
It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years, China's national broadcaster CCTV said.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicenter 191 kilometers (119 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake’s depth at 18 kilometers (11 miles).
Nagqu is more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.
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