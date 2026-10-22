No more taking out the trash at your Airbnb
Summary
Airbnb is tightening host rules for short-term rentals, with new requirements applying to reservations made from November 20. Hosts will generally be barred from requiring guests to do time-consuming checkout chores such as taking trash offsite or washing dishes. Guests may still be asked to put dirty dishes in the sink or separate trash and recyclables. Hosts must seek compensation for damage through Airbnb-provided insurance rather than imposing fines or penalties.
Key Facts
- Airbnb said travelers had reported host guidelines as confusing, restrictive and difficult to manage.
- The new rules were published this week and apply to reservations made from November 20.
- Hosts may still ask guests to put dirty dishes in the sink or separate trash and recyclables.
- The rules prohibit tasks that require significant effort or time or would typically be performed by a cleaner, including stripping beds.
- Hosts will no longer be able to impose fines or penalties on guests for damage.
PARIS — The days of having to take out the trash or wash the dishes before leaving an Airbnb are numbered as the short-term rental platform is tightening rules on what conditions hosts may impose on guests.
"Our rules regarding accommodations allow travelers to receive guidelines from hosts; however, our community has let us know that they can be confusing, restrictive, and difficult to manage," Airbnb said Thursday to AFP.
New rules published this week that will apply to reservations made from November 20 will seek to reduce that confusion.
In particular the new rules will generally prohibit hosts from asking guests "to complete tasks that require significant effort or time, or would typically be performed by a cleaner, including stripping the bed, taking trash offsite, or washing and putting away dishes."
Hosts can still ask guests to put dirty dishes in the sink or separate trash and recyclables.
Hosts will also no longer be able to impose fines or penalties on guests, who instead must seek compensation for any damage from insurance provided through Airbnb.
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