VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo’s doctors say that final tissue and molecular tests have confirmed that his lung cancer was localized and that no further treatment is needed, the Vatican said in a statement Wednesday.

Pope Leo returned to the Vatican on Saturday, four days after having the lower lobe of his right lung removed. The surgery confirmed that Leo had lung adenocarcinoma , the most common type of lung cancer.

The pope's personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and his surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, said in a statement that results of the tests on tissue removed during the pope's surgery confirmed the initial diagnosis and that the cancer had not spread.

“A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” the doctors said.