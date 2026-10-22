Pope Leo XIV on Thursday encouraged young Catholics to join a "pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope," saying he looks forward to meeting them in Seoul for World Youth Day 2027.

The pope's remarks came as the organizing committee opened registration for World Youth Day, an international gathering of Catholic youth, set to take place in Seoul in August next year.

"This is not merely an invitation to see a new city — it is a call to set out on a pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope," he said in a video message shared by the Vatican to mark the registration opening.

"A pilgrimage gives you the chance not only to discover Christian sites in another location, but also to find the time and space to encounter God more deeply, both personally and within the dynamic life of the Church."

In addition to deepening faith, the pontiff said participants will be able to meet young people who speak different languages and come from different cultures to forge lifetime friendships.

The pope specifically mentioned the theme of World Youth Day, "Take courage! I have overcome the world," calling on participants to bring not only their hopes but also their wounds.

"So on this pilgrimage, bring all that you are and all that you carry in your hearts, including your dreams, desires and hopes, as well as your wounds and struggles. The Lord ... desires to reawaken your hope and to give you the fullness of life and joy," he said.

The pope is set to visit Korea to preside over the event scheduled for Aug. 3-8. It will mark the first time the Catholic gathering takes place in Korea and the second time it is held in Asia following Manila in 1995.