Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat
Summary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday at an election rally in Dimona that toppling Iran’s government was the only way to end the threat he said it posed. He said he had directed the Israel Defense Forces, Mossad and other security branches to pursue that goal, without specifying when or how. Netanyahu also said he and U.S. President Donald Trump had “a job to finish” in Iran, while Trump has publicly said he does not intend to restart the war. Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Iran could take extreme steps and that Israel’s enemies were trying to affect the upcoming election.
Key Facts
- Netanyahu said Iran had sought to destroy Israel and produce nuclear bombs, adding that Israel had stopped those efforts but that Iran persisted.
- Sources cited by the Financial Times said Netanyahu had instructed the Israeli military earlier this month to plan for renewed strikes against Iran, while Trump reportedly objected.
- Trump has said he does not intend to restart the war, which Washington began alongside Israel in February, before the U.S. midterm elections early next month.
- Katz said Iran’s regime was at its weakest point ever and warned that Israel had identified attempts by Iran and its proxies to advance attacks that could affect the election outcome.
DIMONA, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the only way to remove the threat posed by Iran was to topple its government.
"Iran wanted to destroy us; we stopped them. They wanted to produce nuclear bombs; we stopped them... Yet they persist," he said during an election rally in the southern town of Dimona. "Therefore, there is only one way to end this: by toppling this regime."
"This is the directive I have issued to the Israel Defense Forces, to the Mossad, and to all our security branches," he added, without specifying when or how that directive would be executed.
The sabre-rattling came as the premier headed into the last week of a tight race for re-election.
Netanyahu had instructed the Israeli military to plan for resumed strikes against Iran earlier this month, according to sources cited by the Financial Times on Wednesday, but US President Donald Trump reportedly objected to the idea.
The US leader has publicly said that he does not intend to restart the war, which Washington started in February alongside Israel, before the US mid-term elections early next month.
This week, Netanyahu thanked Trump in a video for his endorsement in the Israeli election, and said that the two leaders have "a job to finish" in Iran.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also warned against a potential threat from Iran.
Speaking at an officers' graduation ceremony in southern Israel on Wednesday, he said that "the Iranian regime is at its weakest point ever, and we recognise that this weakness could lead it to take the most extreme steps".
"If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn!" he said.
Katz also warned against unspecified attempts by Israel's enemies to disrupt the upcoming vote.
"In recent days, we have identified attempts by our enemies — led by Iran and its proxies — to advance attacks that could affect the outcome of Israel's elections," he said.
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