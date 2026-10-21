President Lee Jae Myung met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in healthcare, Lee's office said.

The meeting at Cheong Wa Dae came as Tedros is visiting Seoul to attend the World Bio Summit 2026, which WHO is hosting in partnership with South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the meeting, Lee stressed the need for South Korea to expand its role and contributions to the international community, presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said in a written briefing.

Lee also expressed hope that Seoul would continue to expand its cooperation with WHO in health security.

The president asked Tedros to help ensure that more highly skilled South Koreans could contribute to the WHO, noting that South Korea has transformed itself from a recipient of international assistance into a major contributor.

Tedros thanked South Korea for its efforts to strengthen cooperation with WHO and promote global health, saying he was well aware of the country's development experience.

Stressing the importance of equitable international cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), Tedros expressed hope for expanded cooperation with South Korea in AI and biotechnology.

The two sides also exchanged views on international coordination to prevent and respond to infectious diseases.