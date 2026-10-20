WASHINGTON — A Republican U.S. lawmaker has introduced legislation calling for an update to the Pentagon's list of critical assets supporting President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense initiative, citing growing missile threats from China and Russia and increased security cooperation among U.S. adversaries, including North Korea.

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) introduced the bill to the House of Representatives on Oct. 6, directing the secretary of defense to update the Pentagon's Critical Asset List to incorporate facilities and systems essential to the development, deployment and operation of Golden Dome. The legislation was referred to the House Armed Services Committee.

The bill calls for including space-based sensors and interceptors, associated ground control stations, ground-based missile defense facilities and critical command-and-control infrastructure in the updated list.

It also requires the Pentagon to revise its Defended Asset List to prioritize assets for protection based on their importance, vulnerability to missile attacks and available defensive resources.

The legislation cites China's and Russia's advancements in long-range cruise and hypersonic missile technologies, warning that their growing capabilities pose significant threats to the U.S. homeland and critical infrastructure.

The bill also cites North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's attendance at a military parade in Beijing in September 2025 alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as a sign of increased security cooperation among the countries.

"The proliferation of these missile technologies necessitates a robust, layered defense architecture to protect the United States homeland and forward-deployed forces," the bill stated.

In May 2025, Trump announced the US$175 billion plan to construct the Golden Dome missile defense shield, including space-based interceptors, before the end of his term, as Washington seeks to neutralize evolving threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

North Korea later denounced the U.S. plan as an attempt to pursue an outer space nuclear war scenario.