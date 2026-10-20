Prince Harry says he wants to work out relationship with brother and father
Summary
Prince Harry said in London that he wants his disagreements with Prince William and King Charles III to work out. In a GQ interview recorded in New York in late September and published on Tuesday, he said reconciliation was the most important thing despite the family’s past conflicts. Harry, Meghan and their two children returned to the U.K. in late August after six years in California.
Key Facts
- Harry and Meghan left their roles as working royals and moved to California six years ago, widening tensions within the royal family.
- Harry said he is fifth in line to the throne and wants to spend more time with King Charles III, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
- Harry said family disagreements had included criticism of palace staff and accusations of racism involving an unspecified royal.
- Harry said scars remain forever but encouraged people to let go of the past and avoid continuing family disputes.
- A spokesperson said Harry’s reference to some people not wanting reconciliation was not intended as a criticism of Prince William or another family member.
LONDON — Prince Harry has said he wants his disagreements with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III to “work out."
In an interview with GQ magazine about grief and family, recorded in New York in late September and published on Tuesday, Harry was asked if he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother.
“Yes, of course,” he replied, adding that people often ask him about it because it's a “massively relatable issue for so many people.”
“Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out," he said. “Of course I do... with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that’s the key point.”
Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children moved back to the U.K. in late August, six years after their decision to leave their roles as working royals and move to California widened a gulf in the royal family.
The couple's criticism in interviews included accusing an unspecified royal of racism and calling palace staff insensitive to Meghan’s mental health.
But Harry, who is fifth in the line to the throne, said last year he would like to reconcile with his family and spend more time with his father, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Asked if he thought he could repair the family rift, Harry told GQ: “Look, scars stick around forever," but letting go of the past is "something that I would encourage everybody to do.”
“For me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family,” he added.
A spokesperson later said his “some people” comment was “absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family.”
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