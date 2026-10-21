PARIS — The images of France's riots posted and broadcast around the world have cast a pall on the country's important tourism sector, with many fearing worse consequences if violence returns.

"The surge of violence in the centers of Nice, Paris, Lyon — it's catastrophic," said Christelle Cassagne, head of the ADN Tourisme body covering the country's tourism institutions.

"When you book a hotel for a week, it's not so you stay stuck in the hotel," she said.

The scenes of clashes with police, public buildings on fire, shops being looted and masked young men roaming the streets have, since last weekend, shocked and fascinated news audiences internationally.

The violence has usurped the usual curated footage of genteel cafes favored by influencers, who have suddenly taken to asking "Is Paris safe?" — many using AI on thumbnails or even in their videos to boost click-through rates.

Even in Paris, some tourists who had front-row seats to the convulsion on the streets are looking for the exit. And others coming in were hesitant.

"Honestly, we were not certain that we'd keep our stay," an Indian businessman in a pricey Paris hotel said, declining to give his name.

Already, hotel reservations are weakening in major cities such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille, according to Didier Arino, head of the consulting and research firm Protourisme.

For a country used to welcoming 100 million visitors a year — and the more than 70 billion euros ($80 billion) they spend — it's a concern.

Arino and other observers questioned by AFP said the overall picture for France's tourism industry would depend on whether new violence broke out in the coming weeks.

"The impact of a day of rioting and urban violence in the heart of Paris caused around a one-percent cancellation rate for the monthly count in the days following, and the same for the following weeks," Arino said.

"For the 42 million hotel nights forecast for 2026, that's not major. But watch out you don't underestimate the effects from repeated incidents."

That could also flow through to tourism revenues, as visitors from those countries often have more spending power than Europeans.

Travel advisories

The downward pressure on reservations comes as several countries, including the United States, China and Germany issued travel advisories for their citizens in France.

"The further away the clients are, the more sensitive they are to safety risks, and the stronger the impact," said Arino.

Laurent Abitbol, head of the executive board of travel agency group Selectour, said: "If this lasts two weeks, that's not so serious. However, if this continues for several months it will be catastrophic."

"When you watch CNN, or Fox News, BBC, all that, you'd believe that France is at war. That's not good..."

Another firm, MKG Consulting, said that, since last weekend, Paris hotels have lost potential bookings for the next six weeks.

Its data showed bookings had weakened sharply within a day.

Between Oct. 19 and 20, the share of rooms booked for stays Oct. 20-29 fell from being 1.0 percentage point above the level recorded for the same period in 2025 to just 0.2 percentage points higher.

For stays between Oct. 20 and 25, the increase over 2025 levels also narrowed significantly, dropping from 3.5 percentage points to 1.9 points.

"This slowdown is especially notable for near-term and high-end stays," it said, drawing a parallel with a period in December 2018 when Yellow Vest street protests raged in the capital's streets.