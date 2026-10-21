COVER STORY French residents of Korea blame unresponsive gov't for unrest

The public anger in France spilling over into unrest has been brewing for a long time, with little response from the government over calls for reforms for better education and living conditions, French nationals living in Korea say.

They generally agree that the French government's long-standing neglect and inaction have fueled mounting public anger, saying people's concerns have long gone unheard.

"Government hasn’t listened enough to people’s concerns about the climate, the economy and now education. When people repeatedly feel unheard, frustration builds up," Hugo Adam, a graduate student at Seoul National University, told The Korea Times.

A French filmmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, agreed that the French government has failed to "listen to its people," despite the many protests that have taken place over the years. He said his family and friends back home are participating in the protests.

The protests began in mid-September by students calling for a better education environment, including more teachers and improved school facilities.

Illustrator Zoe Constans said it is important to focus on what young people and teenagers have to say. "It’s clear that there has been, for several years, a degradation of educational institutions in France, and the situation is too dire to offer a future and decent studying conditions in many schools," she said. "The youth have been abandoned and put in danger ... Nothing justifies the sacrifice of the youth, and they should be a priority in investment."

Adam echoed Constans' emphasis on education, noting that concerns over education go beyond what happens inside the classroom, and called for concrete changes. "I’d like to see the government listen closely to students and teachers, identify what schools actually need and explain clearly what will change and when," he said.

The education crisis was just a spark that lit a larger fire. Multiple underlying causes drove people to take to the streets. A major factor was deteriorating living conditions amid soaring prices.

"In addition to education, the rising cost of living and inflation have had a significant impact on people’s daily lives and purchasing power. Many things have become increasingly expensive in France, including energy and fuel, which have contributed to widespread frustration and dissatisfaction," another French national working in Korea said on condition of anonymity.

Fed up with the situation, people in France are hoping for answers and meaningful reforms, not repression, the interviewees agreed.





Each expressed regret over the violence that has marred the demonstrations, stressing that peaceful protests must be distinguished from widespread looting. They also criticized the media for focusing on scenes of violence.

Adam said the demonstrations themselves come as little surprise to French people, who have long been accustomed to taking to the streets to voice their grievances. What's regrettable is how the mainstream media is disproportionately focusing on the violence and looting, the interviewees said, arguing that such coverage overlooks other scenes from the protests — people helping and supporting one another, and young demonstrators taking to the streets peacefully, even creating a festive atmosphere.

They expressed concerns about debates over immigration across Europe as well. "Most people demonstrating there are just French, whether they are white, Black or Arab ... It is just a way to push the racist agenda that is prevalent for extreme right political groups in France," the filmmaker said.

For French nationals living in Korea, the long distance from their home country has left them feeling powerless, while also making them cautious about judging the entire movement based solely on the images they see.

Constans started drawing protesters and their signs as a way of showing her support, hoping her government will listen to them properly. "We have responsibility as adults to protect the youth. So, I really wanted to do something, and that’s why I started drawing," she said. Through her illustrations, she tries to capture the students' creativity, humor and joy, as well as their courage and solidarity with one another.

"I hope these protests lead to lasting improvements," Adam said. "Rebuilding confidence in politics will take time and need improvements that people can see in their daily lives, not promises."