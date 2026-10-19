WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Monday highlighted cooperation with South Korea and other partners on quantum technology, underscoring the importance of joint research, secure supply chains and international standards in the emerging strategic industry.

The department's Bureau of Economic Affairs said in a post on X that Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Adam Cassady and Brad Blakestad of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy led a U.S. delegation to the sixth Quantum Development Group (QDG) meeting held in South Korea.

"Quantum will reshape how we secure communications, discover new medicines, and strengthen our economy. Who sets the rules matters," the department said.

It said the U.S. delegation worked with trusted partners on research, supply chains and standards during the meeting, highlighting Washington's efforts to shape the global development of quantum technologies.

"By investing in American ingenuity, the United States is making sure quantum breakthroughs strengthen our security, grow our economy, and create high-paying jobs at home," the department said.

QDG is a U.S.-led international consultative body launched in July 2024 to promote the secure and responsible development and commercialization of quantum technologies. It comprises 13 countries, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan and Britain, and seeks to strengthen cooperation in research security, investment, supply chains and international standards.