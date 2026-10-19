PARIS — France announced partial curfews on Monday as protesters blocked the entrance to the Louvre in Paris and authorities scrambled to stem discontent over living costs, after weekend demonstrations spilled into some of the worst street violence in recent years.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu did not rule out imposing a state of emergency after the interior minister said police "had lost control" during the unrest, which flared six months before France elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

With organisers calling for a new round of protests next Saturday, Lecornu's office said partial curfews would be enforced from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am (1800-0400 GMT) on Monday and Tuesday in four northern cities, including Lille, to protect businesses.

"I'm absolutely determined to restore public order," he said.

Other European countries have also seen demonstrations over rising prices, with smaller clashes breaking out in Milan and Belgium over the weekend and protests simmering in Spain and Portugal.

Some half a million people turned out across France on Saturday to denounce the surging cost of living, a culmination of four weeks of protests that began with students demanding better conditions at high schools.

What started as peaceful demonstrations descended into violence in some places, as masked groups attacked law enforcement, broke into town halls and other public buildings, setting many of them ablaze, looted shops, and set fire to cars, bicycles and scooters.

Listings for 'stolen goods'

On Monday, France's digital minister, Anne Le Henanff, urged online resale platforms to remove listings for "stolen items" following Saturday's looting and summoned representatives of companies including Vinted and eBay.

According to the commerce ministry, representatives of Amazon, Leboncoin, Meta and TikTok were also invited.

After the weeked scenes of chaos, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation on Monday, but Macron refused to accept it.

More than 2,500 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 members of the security forces injured. Protesters were also hurt, with one demonstrator's hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade.

Macron acknowledged failures in the government response, despite the deployment of some 60,000 law enforcement personnel on Saturday.

Nationwide, more than 2,330 people were taken into police custody over the weekend, 70 percent of whom were adults, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

At least 3,000 shops were affected, according to small businesses minister Serge Papin, with damage running into the hundreds of millions of euros.

In an address to the nation Sunday, Macron slammed the "unbridled" violence.

City authorities in the southern port city of Marseille said they had banned public gatherings from noon to 8:00 pm (1000-1800 GMT).

The European Union slammed the violence as "unacceptable" but warned that the right to peaceful protest "must be protected" in France.

Germany condemned the violence and updated its travel advice for France, saying "further demonstrations and, in some cases, further outbreaks of violence in the coming days cannot be ruled out."

China has warned citizens travelling to France to be aware of risks and take safety precautions, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Louvre blocked

In Paris on Monday, about a dozen demonstrators blocked the entrance to the iconic Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, while bewildered tourists looked on.

"We don't want to get involved. We want to stand back and get away from them," Pat Boland, a tourist from Australia, said of the protests.

The pensioner, 73, spoke to AFP outside barricades that had been erected at the Louvre, which was closed because a small group of protesters stood by its famed glass pyramid entrance.

Rising prices have fuelled anger in France, where diesel prices have jumped nearly 40 percent and petrol by 25 percent since March, and where food prices have risen by 25 percent over the past five years.

The unrest has flared before presidential elections in April and May that will see a new French president elected after a decade of centrist Macron.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, is riding high in the polls.

The government has accused ultra-left groups of stoking the violence to boost the chances of the far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon in the presidential polls.

Europe

During the weekend, clashes broke out on the sidelines of a cost-of-living demonstration in Milan.

"I'm very worried because it's a new phenomenon, which also originates from an international scenario and therefore feeds itself," mayor Giuseppe Sala said.

In Belgium, police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters in Brussels and Liege.

In Spain protesters have set up tents in the heart of Madrid to denounce soaring housing costs, with similar encampments going up in neighbouring Portugal's main cities of Lisbon and Porto.