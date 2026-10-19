Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban

OSLO, Norway —Norway's planned social media ban for children will include provisions targeting "harmful platforms", the government said on Monday, naming messaging and gaming services Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok among those affected.

The Nordic country said in April it would present a bill in parliament by the end of the year to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making technology companies responsible for age verification. It did not name any platforms at the time.

Several European nations are seeking to rein in children's social media use after Australia took the lead with the world's first ban on under-16s last December, which included apps such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

Norway's government said in a statement on Monday that its bill was intended to address the full range of risks children face on social media and that it would affect "many platforms".

"This includes everything from exposure to harmful content and addictive features to illegal marketing and unwanted contact from strangers," Children and Families Minister Lene Vaagslid said in the statement.

The planned legislation provides tech companies with an incentive to remove harmful content and addictive features, she said.

The ministry went on to define what it called harmful platforms as "social media that, through its design, features or content, poses a risk to children's emotional, cognitive or physical development or safety."

"The government believes that platforms such as TikTok, Roblox, and Snapchat will be covered by the law," it said.

It did not immediately respond to a question about which other apps could be affected.

Snap Inc, Roblox Corporation and TikTok owner ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Children and young people will still have access to messaging services and games that are deemed harmless, the ministry said.