Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban
Summary
Norway plans to ban children under 16 from using social media, with the government targeting harmful platforms including Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok. The bill, which is due to be presented to parliament by the end of the year, would make technology companies responsible for age verification. The government says the measure addresses harmful content, addictive features, illegal marketing and unwanted contact, while harmless messaging services and games would remain available.
Key Facts
- Norway’s proposed law defines harmful platforms as social media whose design, features or content risks children’s emotional, cognitive or physical development or safety.
- The government said the legislation would cover TikTok, Roblox and Snapchat, but did not specify which other applications might be affected.
- Technology companies would have an incentive to remove harmful content and addictive features under the planned legislation.
- Norway announced in April that it would submit the under-16 social media bill to parliament by the end of the year.
- Children and young people would retain access to messaging services and games deemed harmless.
OSLO, Norway —Norway's planned social media ban for children will include provisions targeting "harmful platforms", the government said on Monday, naming messaging and gaming services Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok among those affected.
The Nordic country said in April it would present a bill in parliament by the end of the year to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making technology companies responsible for age verification. It did not name any platforms at the time.
Several European nations are seeking to rein in children's social media use after Australia took the lead with the world's first ban on under-16s last December, which included apps such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.
Norway's government said in a statement on Monday that its bill was intended to address the full range of risks children face on social media and that it would affect "many platforms".
"This includes everything from exposure to harmful content and addictive features to illegal marketing and unwanted contact from strangers," Children and Families Minister Lene Vaagslid said in the statement.
The planned legislation provides tech companies with an incentive to remove harmful content and addictive features, she said.
The ministry went on to define what it called harmful platforms as "social media that, through its design, features or content, poses a risk to children's emotional, cognitive or physical development or safety."
"The government believes that platforms such as TikTok, Roblox, and Snapchat will be covered by the law," it said.
It did not immediately respond to a question about which other apps could be affected.
Snap Inc, Roblox Corporation and TikTok owner ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Children and young people will still have access to messaging services and games that are deemed harmless, the ministry said.
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