Macron notes 'failures' after France unrest
Summary
President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged failures in anticipating and gathering intelligence about violent protests in France on Monday. He refused Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s resignation, saying continued law-enforcement leadership was necessary. Nearly 2,400 people were arrested and almost 1,000 police and gendarmes were injured as clashes, looting and fires erupted nationwide.
Key Facts
- The interior minister submitted his resignation to Macron on Sunday, but the president refused it.
- Macron ordered Nunez to ensure transparency about planning and intelligence failures that led to the violence.
- Macron also instructed Nunez to establish new operational methods for security forces handling the crisis.
PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure after violent protests in France, acknowledged on Monday "failures in anticipation and intelligence", but refused the resignation of his interior minister, the presidential palace said.
Some opposition politicians had called for the sacking of Nunez after demonstrations over the cost of living descended into some of the worst urban violence in France in years.
Nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, according to the interior ministry, as clashes between police and protesters, mass looting and fires erupted nationwide.
"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Elysee palace said in a statement.
"Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused."
Macron had asked Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence", the statement said.
The president had also instructed him to "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis.
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