PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure after violent protests in France, acknowledged on Monday "failures in anticipation and intelligence", but refused the resignation of his interior minister, the presidential palace said.

Some opposition politicians had called for the sacking of Nunez after demonstrations over the cost of living descended into some of the worst urban violence in France in years.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, according to the interior ministry, as clashes between police and protesters, mass looting and fires erupted nationwide.

"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Elysee palace said in a statement.

"Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused."

Macron had asked Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence", the statement said.

The president had also instructed him to "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis.



