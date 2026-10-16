Zelenskyy drums up European backing as Trump ties slump
Summary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged EU leaders in Brussels Friday to provide Kyiv nearly $80 billion more next year as tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump deteriorated. Trump criticized Zelenskyy after Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian refineries, while disruptions to the U.S.-provided Starshield satellite system hampered Ukraine’s battlefield communications. European leaders reaffirmed support, but Belgium remained opposed to using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.
Key Facts
- Zelenskyy requested 70 billion euros, or about $79 billion, in additional funding for Ukraine next year.
- The European Union is paying installments on a 90 billion euro loan intended to cover Ukraine’s funding needs through the end of 2027.
- Ukraine uses SpaceX’s Starshield for battlefield communications, mid-range strikes on Russian-occupied territory and interceptor drones, while Starlink is not used for offensive operations.
- Zelenskyy said Starshield’s speed had not fully returned to its previous level but was being restored.
- Around 200 billion euros in frozen Russian central bank assets are held in the European Union, with most located in Belgium, whose government remains opposed to using them for Ukraine.
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged EU leaders Friday to keep financing Kyiv's fight with nearly $80 billion more next year, as he insisted he was standing up for his country amid a fresh row with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kyiv's ties with Trump have nosedived after the U.S. leader eased sanctions on Russia as part of a deal to supply diesel.
Trump branded Kyiv's actions a "disgrace" and said it was easier to deal with Russia's President Vladimir Putin than Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader ordered his forces to resume strike on Russian refineries.
"I defend the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people exclusively," Zelenskyy told journalists after talks with EU leaders in Brussels.
Asked if he was being made a scapegoat for Trump's domestic woes ahead of the U.S. midterms, Zelenskyy just smiled.
"This is my answer," he said, after an extended pregnant pause.
The latest breakdown between Trump and Zelenskyy has fueled fear that the U.S. leader is siding with Moscow.
Those concerns have been heightened by disruptions to a critical U.S.-provided satellite system that has hampered Ukraine ability to counter Russia's intense bombardments.
Ukraine uses the Starshield system from Elon Musk's SpaceX for battlefield communications, mid-range strikes on Russian-occupied territory and interceptor drones. It also uses SpaceX's parallel Starlink civilian satellite system, but not for offensive operations.
Tech billionaire Musk — though a virulent Zelenskyy critic — said his company was not behind the disruption and a U.S. official denied any intervention by Trump.
"Has the speed been fully restored to what it was before? No. Is the speed being restored now? Yes," Zelenskyy said.
In his speech to EU leaders, Zelenskyy said that he believed that most Americans supported Ukraine's fight against Moscow's invasion.
"At the end of the day, the American people will have their say," he said.
70 billion euro question
While he grapples with Trump, European leaders put on a show of unity with Zelenskyy.
"This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia's sanctions," European Council chief Antonio Costa said.
"Now it is time to increase our support, to increase our pressure."
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that "the situation in Ukraine is currently truly dire, with numerous Russian attacks and a tense relationship between Ukraine and the U.S."
"It is crucial that we, as Europe, demonstrate our unconditional support for them today — and explore what additional steps we can take," he said.
But the EU leaders will need to find more than just words to keep Ukraine going.
Zelenskyy asked the bloc to provide Kyiv an extra 70 billion euros ($79 billion) in funding next year to help it keep fighting Russia.
"This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support. It will help us hold Russia back."
Frozen assets
The EU — Ukraine's biggest intentional backer — is currently paying out installments of a 90 billion euro loan for Kyiv that was set to help cover funding to the end of 2027.
But the Ukrainian authorities have warned they will still face a major budget black hole as Russian strikes have battered the country's economy.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday the European Union will have to find more money to finance Ukraine.
The talks on new funding have reignited calls for the European Union to tap around 200 billion euros in frozen Russian central bank assets to fund Ukraine.
"The frozen assets are there. That's what should be used for supporting Ukraine," said Latvian premier Andris Kulbergs.
But there seems little momentum on that front as Belgium, where most of the funds are held, remains opposed.
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