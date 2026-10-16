US envoy highlights role of Korean investment in creating American jobs

WASHINGTON — U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel has highlighted the role of Korean investment in strengthening the U.S. economy and creating American jobs, expressing hope for expanded economic cooperation between the two countries.

Steel made the remarks in a post on X after attending a plenary meeting of the U.S.-Korea and Korea-U.S. Business Council, hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries on Thursday.

"Korean investment continues to strengthen the U.S. economy, support American jobs and deepen commercial ties between our two countries," she wrote.

"We look forward to building on this momentum and creating even more opportunities for investment and shared growth between our two nations," she added.

Her remarks underscored Washington's emphasis on attracting Korean investment following the announcement by the two sides of details of Seoul's planned $200 billion investment in the U.S., part of a broader $350 billion commitment in exchange for lower U.S. tariffs on Korean goods.