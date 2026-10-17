WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted Korean automotive parts maker Hyundai Transys Inc.'s plan to invest nearly $560 million in Georgia during a campaign rally in the state, as he promoted his economic agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

"Hyundai just announced it will invest $560 million to expand its factories in West Point, Georgia," Trump said during the rally in Dalton, Georgia, apparently referring to Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.

The investment plan was announced last week by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

According to the governor's office, Hyundai Transys plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in West Point to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains, while creating 320 new jobs.