Korean envoy condemns Houthi attacks, urges tougher UN sanctions

WASHINGTON — Korea has condemned recent deadly attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure and threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea, calling on the U.N. Security Council to strengthen sanctions to cut off weapons supplies to the group.

Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Cha Ji-hoon made the remarks during a Security Council debate on the Middle East held Thursday, warning that the attacks pose serious threats to global peace, maritime security and energy supplies.

"We condemn such attacks and urge an immediate halt to all attacks against civilians," Cha said during the debate. "We call on this council to strengthen sanctions, to effectively cut off the supply of weapons to the Houthis."

Cha said the Houthis' recent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and threats to commercial navigation in the Red Sea were posing "severe risks to global peace as well as maritime and energy security."

The attacks included two consecutive strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last week, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The first, on Saturday, killed 13 people and injured more than 300, while a second attack the following day killed one person and wounded 11, according to foreign media reports.

The Seoul foreign ministry also condemned the attacks on Wednesday, saying that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are absolutely unacceptable."

Cha also expressed concern over continued threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for renewed diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage through the strategically important waterway.

"Attacks against merchant vessels and the imposition of unauthorized tolls and discriminatory charges as conditions of peace are not acceptable and inconsistent with international law," the ambassador said.

Addressing broader instability in the Middle East, Cha urged all parties to uphold their commitments under the Gaza peace plan, ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and cease hostilities in Lebanon.