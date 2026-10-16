Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in US over fire risk

WASHINGTON — Hyundai Motor America will recall more than 94,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in the United States over a potential fire risk caused by overheating power seat motors, according to U.S. transportation authorities.

The recall affects 94,622 vehicles, including certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Oct. 9.

The agency said the front power seat motors may overheat due to a stuck power seat control switch, potentially causing a fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven.

Owners have been advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until repairs are completed, as a fire could increase the risk of injury.

A remedy for the defect is still under development, with notification letters to affected vehicle owners expected to be mailed Dec. 7, according to the agency.