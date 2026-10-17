Haze triggers highest alert level in southern ASEAN zone: monitor
Summary
Ongoing fires in Indonesia triggered the highest alert level for the Southern ASEAN region on Friday because of a high risk of severe transboundary haze. The Singapore ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre said persistent hotspots, dense smoke, dry weather and winds toward neighboring countries met the criteria for Alert Level 3. The haze has disrupted daily life, closed schools and increased respiratory complaints across Southeast Asia.
Key Facts
- The Singapore ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre uses a four-tier alert system ranging from Level 0 to Level 3.
- Alert Level 3 requires significant and persistent hotspot activity, moderate to dense smoke haze across at least two consecutive days, continuing dry weather and winds carrying haze toward neighboring ASEAN countries.
- The Southern ASEAN region previously received similar alerts on Aug. 26 and March 27.
- Singapore said it would issue warnings to seven companies in Indonesia that it identified as responsible for fires.
SINGAPORE — Ongoing fires in Indonesia that have blanketed parts of Southeast Asia with toxic haze have triggered the highest-level alert by the regional bloc's climate and fire monitor.
"Activation of Alert Level 3 for the Southern ASEAN region," the Singapore ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) said on its website, seen on Saturday.
Based near Singapore's Changi Airport, the ASMC uses a four-tiered alert level system, from zero to three, with the highest triggered if there is a "high risk of severe transboundary haze in the region."
This included significant and persistent hot spot activities with widespread moderate to dense smoke haze, observed over two or more consecutive days, dry weather persisting and wind continuing to blow haze toward neighbouring ASEAN countries.
The ASMC alert was issued Friday, but similar alerts have already been handed out twice this year — on Aug. 26 and March 27.
The monthslong spell of haze has been disrupting life in large parts of Southeast Asia, closing schools and spiking respiratory complaints.
Singapore said on Friday it would issue warnings to seven companies in Indonesia it identified as responsible for fires but warned the worst may yet to come.
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