China invites Trump spokesperson to visit after 'no proper toilets' remark

The Chinese foreign ministry responded Friday to White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's remarks that China lacked "proper toilets," suggesting that she visit the country again.

Zacharia, who took office less than a week ago and was now reportedly "let go" from the role, made the comment during a Thursday interview with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec while discussing perceptions in 2016 that China was poised to overtake the United States.

"I remember this very distinctly, having just come from China, thinking, 'How is China the next country on the horizon? They don't even have proper toilets,'" she said.

Asked about the remarks at a regular press briefing Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning offered a brief response.

"She's welcome to come and see China when she has the opportunity," Mao said, according to the ministry's official transcript.

Zacharia previously lived in Beijing, where she reportedly worked at Zhong Lun Law Firm from 2011 to 2013.

The newly appointed spokesperson has also faced scrutiny over her legal credentials after acknowledging that she had not passed a U.S. bar examination.