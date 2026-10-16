China invites Trump spokesperson to visit after 'no proper toilets' remark
Summary
China’s foreign ministry invited White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to visit China again Friday after she said the country lacked proper toilets. Zacharia made the remark during a Thursday interview while discussing perceptions of China’s rise in 2016. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Zacharia was welcome to visit when she had the opportunity. Zacharia previously lived in Beijing and has faced scrutiny over her legal credentials.
Key Facts
- Zacharia made the remark during an interview with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec.
- Mao Ning gave the response at a regular Chinese foreign ministry press briefing, according to the ministry’s official transcript.
- Zacharia reportedly worked at Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing from 2011 to 2013.
- Zacharia acknowledged that she had not passed a U.S. bar examination.
The Chinese foreign ministry responded Friday to White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's remarks that China lacked "proper toilets," suggesting that she visit the country again.
Zacharia, who took office less than a week ago and was now reportedly "let go" from the role, made the comment during a Thursday interview with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec while discussing perceptions in 2016 that China was poised to overtake the United States.
"I remember this very distinctly, having just come from China, thinking, 'How is China the next country on the horizon? They don't even have proper toilets,'" she said.
Asked about the remarks at a regular press briefing Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning offered a brief response.
"She's welcome to come and see China when she has the opportunity," Mao said, according to the ministry's official transcript.
Zacharia previously lived in Beijing, where she reportedly worked at Zhong Lun Law Firm from 2011 to 2013.
The newly appointed spokesperson has also faced scrutiny over her legal credentials after acknowledging that she had not passed a U.S. bar examination.
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