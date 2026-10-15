Bipartisan US Senate bill reaffirms 'ironclad' nuclear deterrence pledge to S. Korea

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation seeking to reaffirm Washington's "ironclad" extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and other treaty allies, amid growing nuclear threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

The Reaffirming Extended Nuclear Deterrence Act, introduced by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) late last month and cosponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), calls for maintaining a credible U.S. nuclear deterrent supported by conventional military capabilities, joint exercises and strategic consultations with allies.

The bill states that United States should "reaffirm that its extended deterrence commitments to its treaty allies remain ironclad" and ensure that its military posture, exercises, strategic consultations and defense investments demonstrate

The legislation specifically identifies South Korea, Japan, Australia and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as allies whose security directly advances U.S. national security interests, while highlighting growing nuclear threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

It also underscores the importance of sustained consultations, planning and military exercises with allies to strengthen collective readiness, noting that U.S. extended nuclear deterrence has helped discourage allies from developing independent nuclear weapons.

The legislation comes after Kelly and Tillis urged the Trump administration to reverse its decision to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.

"Deterrence only works if adversaries believe you mean it. China and Russia are expanding their nuclear arsenals. North Korea keeps pushing. This is the wrong moment to leave allies confused about where we stand," Kelly said in a statement announcing the legislation.