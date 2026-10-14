WASHINGTON — U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson said Wednesday that "conditions have changed" while stressing the requirements in the transfer of a conditions-based wartime operation control (OPCON) from the United States to South Korea.

"Because the conditions have changed, because we've changed our plan, we have new standards which we have to uphold," Brunson said while sharing his thoughts on the topic of OPCON transfer during the annual Indo-Pacific Summit hosted by the Gold Institute for International Strategy in Washington.

The general cited North Korea's missile launches carried out earlier this week as evidence of such change. "A cursory glance of a newspaper would tell you that the conditions have most assuredly changed."

On Monday, North Korea test-fired tactical ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, part of efforts to upgrade a key component of its weapons systems, with the country's state media calling it a "big success."

Brunson's comments come amid a perceived gap between Seoul and Washington over the timing of OPCON transfer.

Seoul seeks to retake wartime OPCON from Washington before the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year term ends in 2030, or even as early as next year. Washington has expressed reservations about rushing the transition out of political considerations.

While stating that he is "pro-OPCON," Brunson said he is not in favor of violating OPCON conditions.

"We don't have the benefit of changing the conditions to time. Time, in and of itself, is a condition," the general said, adding, "We're talking about critical capabilities. We're talking about the ability to be fully mission capable to do all the things you're counting on me to do right now."

Asked about the future structure of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) following the transfer, Brunson said its eventual form remains uncertain, while emphasizing that any changes should strengthen the bilateral alliance.

"I don't know what form it's going to take," he said, stressing the importance of ensuring that the alliance remains strong regardless of any changes.

South Korea and the U.S. are reportedly in talks to push back the date for their high-level Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), usually held between late October and early November, to December.

The likely postponement of the SCM comes amid growing speculation that Seoul may not be able to achieve its goal of completing the second phase of a three-stage "conditions-based" transition plan aimed at verifying South Korean forces' capabilities to lead the combined forces.