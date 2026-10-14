WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea will invest $50 billion in a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska as part of an investment agreement with Washington, despite uncertainty over Seoul's participation.

"This 50 Billion Dollar Infrastructure Investment from The Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me," Trump wrote on Truth Social, while describing his visit to Alaska for a campaign rally on Tuesday.

The remarks were the latest from the Trump administration claiming that South Korea is committed to the Alaska LNG project. Seoul has maintained that its participation remains subject to a commercial viability review.

Trump also said that Taiwan has agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity into the project, calling it the "greatest project in Alaska history."

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia also said Tuesday that $54 billion was tied to the Alaska LNG project as part of a South Korean energy investment package.

"President Trump also unveiled a South Korea energy investment package of up to $200 billion in the United States. This is an amazing deal. This includes as much as $120 billion to build eight large-scale nuclear power plants," Zacharia said.

"In addition to that, there is $54 billion tied to the Alaska LNG pipeline and terminal to service the Pacific Rim and sell fuel to our allies as well as $22.3 billion for a 6-gigawatt natural gas power facility in Texas," she added.