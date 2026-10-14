Trump claims again S. Korea to invest in Alaska LNG project under trade deal
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea will invest $50 billion in an Alaska liquefied natural gas project, despite Seoul saying its participation remains subject to a commercial viability review. Trump also said Taiwan agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity. The White House linked $54 billion to the Alaska LNG project within a South Korean energy package worth up to $200 billion, which also includes nuclear plants and a Texas gas facility.
Key Facts
- Trump described the Alaska LNG project as part of South Korea’s trade and investment deal with Washington in a post on Truth Social.
- White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said the South Korean energy package includes up to $120 billion for eight large-scale nuclear power plants.
- The package also includes $22.3 billion for a 6-gigawatt natural gas power facility in Texas.
- Trump said Taiwan agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity in the Alaska LNG project.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea will invest $50 billion in a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska as part of an investment agreement with Washington, despite uncertainty over Seoul's participation.
"This 50 Billion Dollar Infrastructure Investment from The Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me," Trump wrote on Truth Social, while describing his visit to Alaska for a campaign rally on Tuesday.
The remarks were the latest from the Trump administration claiming that South Korea is committed to the Alaska LNG project. Seoul has maintained that its participation remains subject to a commercial viability review.
Trump also said that Taiwan has agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity into the project, calling it the "greatest project in Alaska history."
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia also said Tuesday that $54 billion was tied to the Alaska LNG project as part of a South Korean energy investment package.
"President Trump also unveiled a South Korea energy investment package of up to $200 billion in the United States. This is an amazing deal. This includes as much as $120 billion to build eight large-scale nuclear power plants," Zacharia said.
"In addition to that, there is $54 billion tied to the Alaska LNG pipeline and terminal to service the Pacific Rim and sell fuel to our allies as well as $22.3 billion for a 6-gigawatt natural gas power facility in Texas," she added.
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