S. Korea, US finance chiefs reaffirm bilateral economic cooperation

The finance ministers of South Korea and the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, Seoul's finance ministry said.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il held a video conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the first time since Lee took office last month, according to the ministry.

Bessent congratulated Lee on his appointment and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in economic and financial affairs.

Lee thanked Bessent for his congratulations and expressed hope for close communication and cooperation, the ministry said.

The two ministers also discussed shared economic policy priorities and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.