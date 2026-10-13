Cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems hits 700 supermarkets, French gov't says
Summary
A cyberattack disrupted refrigeration systems at about 700 supermarkets in France on Tuesday, prompting a Paris cybercrime investigation. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said there was no risk to food supplies, although the attack affected food preservation and some stores discarded spoiled products. Cooperative U said 80 of its 2,000 stores were affected, while most prevented refrigeration failures.
Key Facts
- Roland Lescure told Parliament that about 700 of France’s 10,000 supermarkets were affected.
- The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the attack, including possible damage from spoiled food and fires.
- Dominique Schelcher said 80 Cooperative U stores were affected and some had to discard food.
PARIS — Cyberattacks have disrupted European supermarket chains, causing refrigeration systems to overheat at hundreds of stores in France and forcing a major grocer to shut down websites serving customers in Europe and the United States.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told Parliament on Tuesday that about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets were affected. He said there was no risk to France’s food supplies but acknowledged that the attack “touches the heart of our food security.”
″It was a wake-up call for everyone,” he said.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that its cybercrime unit was investigating the large-scale attack, including the extent of damage caused by spoiled food and possible fires.
Dominique Schelcher, CEO of French grocery chain Cooperative U, said 80 of the company’s 2,000 stores were affected. Most managed to prevent disruptions to refrigeration, but some had to discard food, he said in a post on X.
“Targeting equipment essential to the preservation of fresh products is an attack on the French food supply chain. It is unprecedented, extremely serious, and unacceptable,” Schelcher said.
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