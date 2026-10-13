Cornell suspends fraternity social events after alleged gang rape

NEW YORK — Cornell University has suspended fraternity social events for the academic year, its president said Tuesday, following outcry over an alleged gang rape at one of the all-male clubs.

"All parties and social events in Interfraternity Council (IFC) houses at Cornell will be suspended for the remainder of the 2026-2027 academic year," Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement.

"These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue."

The 2024 incident, as alleged in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, has drawn accusations that the Ivy League institution in New York state failed to properly punish the men involved.

The accuser claimed in a civil lawsuit that she was pressured to take ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity -- one of several "Greek life" organizations common across U.S. colleges.

Following her initial allegations in 2024, Cornell shut down the fraternity and temporarily suspended the accused male students, two of whom were later expelled.

But critics have said the university's response was too lenient, prompting it to launch an independent review into its handling of the case, led by a former top US prosecutor.

Addressing the university's community, Kotlikoff said "it is clear that we cannot wait for these findings to take action."

He said the suspension on fraternity social events was effective immediately and there would be "zero tolerance" for any violations.

"Any fraternity holding an in-house party or social event will receive an immediate emergency suspension," Kotlikoff said.