EU adds 3 individuals, 4 entities to N. Korea sanctions list





The European Union (EU) on Monday added three individuals and four entities to its sanctions list targeting North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs and ties with Russia.

"The Council today adopted additional restrictive measures against three individuals and four entities under its autonomous sanctions list on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the European Council said in a statement. The DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name.

The council said the individuals and entities were responsible for supporting, promoting or facilitating activities contributing to North Korea's nuclear weapons, ballistic missile and other weapons of mass destruction programs, as well as for violating and evading United Nations sanctions.

With the latest additions, the EU's sanctions list on North Korea now covers 80 individuals and 25 entities.



