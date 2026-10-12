WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump sowed confusion on Sunday, announcing an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia that sparked astonishment in Kyiv, silence from Moscow and support from Ukraine's Western allies.

But the ceasefire appeared shaky at best as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia struck multiple Ukrainian power plants on Sunday, including one in the capital and another in Kharkiv, leading to power outages and outrage.

Trump's announcement came two days after he declared a temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian diesel, prompting outrage by European allies and Kyiv, who said it would only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said early Sunday on Truth Social. "Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"

Zelenskyy appeared to express surprise at the announcement, saying he was seeking further details, but added that "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."

Russia has yet to confirm its agreement.

Zelenskyy later said that multiple Ukrainian power stations had been hit and that "Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian 'shaheds' all day," referring to a type of drone originally designed by Iran that is now used extensively by Russia.

Since launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022, Russia has systematically hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leading to energy and heating shortages — prompting Ukraine to hit back at Russian oil refineries it says fund the war.

More recently, Trump's war in Iran has led to oil shortages and ensuing price spikes, creating major headwinds for his Republican Party ahead of midterm elections early next month.

'Up to our people'

The ceasefire appeared to garner support on Sunday from Ukraine's key western allies, including the U.K., France, Canada and the European Commission.

Several leaders called on Russia to uphold the deal.

But that support was in contrast to broad criticism of the U.S.-Russia diesel deal earlier in the week, which has led to mounting tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said the diesel deal was a "weak decision," while several of Ukraine's European allies expressed outrage and pledged to increase pressure on Moscow.

Seven U.S. senators — including four Republicans — released a statement Sunday blasting the diesel deal with Russia, saying it was illegal.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney added to the chorus on Sunday after a call with Zelenskyy, saying the diesel deal "is in direct opposition to the efforts of Ukraine, Canada and our allies to create peace and stability in Europe."

Asked about the criticism on Saturday, Trump said it was "time for Ukraine to get a new president" who would finally settle the war.

Zelenskyy pushed back, telling ABC News that "it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader."

He said that fuel prices were rising because of the war in the Middle East and the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

"Everybody understands it," he said.

Support for Zelenskyy

Germany's foreign minister said Sunday that Berlin continued to "fully support" Zelenskyy.

"Europe needs stability and that means that we are very clearly continuing to stay by the side of Ukraine and its government," Johann Wadephul said in Berlin.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also backed the Ukrainian leader "as he leads the fight for his people's freedom."

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham also said his country "strongly supports President Trump's call today for a sustained energy ceasefire to start now."

In Kyiv, several residents expressed concern about Trump's call for Zelenskyy to be replaced.

"I believe our president is the best, and Americans should think about their own president," said 40-year-old Olesia Goncharuk.

"We Ukrainians decide our own fate and our own freedom, and we are free people," she told AFP.