7.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Panama, prompting evacuations
Summary
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking Panama City and prompting evacuations. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers southwest of Pitaloza Arriba in Herrera province, at a depth of 10 kilometers. A tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Damage was reported in central provinces, but no casualties were immediately reported.
Key Facts
- The U.S. Geological Survey located the epicenter about 10 kilometers southwest of Pitaloza Arriba in central Panama’s Herrera province.
- Aftershocks continued shortly after the earthquake, while Panama’s Civil Protection investigated possible damage near the epicenter.
- Video from Penonomé showed a Catholic cathedral collapsing and part of a hotel facade falling onto a car.
- Omar Smith said damage was concentrated in Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos, with no reported damage in Panama City.
- Panama lies along the 40,000-kilometer Ring of Fire, an arc of Pacific volcanoes and fault lines.
PANAMA CITY — A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings in the capital, prompting evacuations and sending tremors as far as neighboring Colombia.
The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the remote community of Pitaloza Arriba, in the central province of Herrera, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Visibly shaken residents of Panama City gathered outside as they waited for news of the quake’s impact on Friday.
“We felt it very strongly. It knocked things over in the kitchen, but we’re okay, though we’re very scared," Rosendo Domínguez, 60, who is from Herrera province, where the earthquake struck, told The Associated Press by phone. “Everyone is outside, scared.”
Aftershocks continued to shake the streets on Friday shortly after the quake. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning Friday for the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala.
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called for calm on Friday, writing on X: “What happened should not be used to cause alarm or disorder.”
Omar Smith of the National Civil Protection Service said on the Telemetro Reporta news channel that damage was concentrated in the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos. He said there were no reports of damage in the capital, which is known for its hundreds of skyscrapers.
Video aired by local news outlets showed a Catholic cathedral collapsing and part of a hotel’s facade falling onto a car in the city of Penonomé, in the central province of Coclé. No casualties were immediately reported.
Panama lies along the “Ring of Fire," a 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.
Panama's Civil Protection said it was investigating possible damage in regions near the epicenter.
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