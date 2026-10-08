Ukraine says it hit Russia's largest oil refinery
Summary
The Ukrainian military said it struck Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk, deep in Siberia, on Thursday. The Gazpromneft-operated facility, about 2,500 km from Ukraine, was supplying fuel to the Russian army and had halted operations after a July strike. The Omsk governor said a drone hit an industrial zone, while Ukraine continues long-range attacks on Russian military and energy targets.
Key Facts
- The Omsk refinery was last attacked in July, when the facility had to halt operations.
- Ukraine’s General Staff did not provide details about the impact of Thursday’s strike.
- Omsk region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said a drone hit an industrial zone.
- Ukraine said the refinery was supplying fuel to the Russian army.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it had struck Russia's largest oil refinery, some 2,500 km (1,550 miles) from Ukraine, deep in Siberia.
The refinery, which is in Omsk and is operated by Gazpromneft, was last attacked in July.
Ukraine's General Staff did not provide details about the impact of the attack in its statement on social media but said the refinery was supplying fuel to the Russian army.
In the summer, the facility had to halt operations after the strike.
The Omsk region governor Vitaly Khotsenko said that an industrial zone was hit by a drone, without providing details.
Ukraine, under heavy missile and drone attack from Russia, is waging its own campaign of long-distance drone strikes against military, energy and commercial targets in a bid to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the war.
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