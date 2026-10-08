Kyiv says still open to dialogue after S.Korea recalls envoy
By AFP
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine wants diplomacy to prevail over emotions in its relations with South Korea, its foreign ministry said Thursday after Seoul recalled its envoy from Kyiv in a deepening diplomatic row.
"We are convinced that diplomacy must prevail over emotions," foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy told reporters. "Despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to restoring a constructive dialogue — even if it takes time."